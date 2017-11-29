World

EU negotiator hopes for deal on Brexit bill before summit

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

The European Union's chief negotiator in talks over Britain's withdrawal from the bloc said Wednesday he hopes to reach a deal on a financial settlement before an EU summit in mid-December.

But Michel Barnier dismissed as rumors reports Tuesday that both sides had tentatively agreed on a British payment of roughly around 50 billion euros.

Barnier told a defense forum in Berlin that when EU leaders meet Dec. 14-15, "I hope I can report to the European Council that in the meantime we have been able to negotiate that deal."

He said that reaching such an agreement with London would mean "we have reached a very important step in our relationship."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The British government insists negotiations over the bill are still underway and no amount has been agreed.

At a later event, speaking to a business group, Barnier said that there was "still much work to do" on negotiating financial details, but said "we are working day and night with the British negotiators to find an agreement."

He reiterated, however, that "if everything goes well" he hoped to be able to have a deal in place before the European Council meeting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video