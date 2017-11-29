World

Israeli military demolishes workshop in West Bank settlement

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 03:53 AM

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military has begun demolishing an illegally-built carpentry workshop in a West Bank settlement as dozens of Jewish settlers are rallying against the move.

The military says it's acting according to government directives, after the Supreme Court ruled that the building was among 17 that were built illegally on private Palestinian property and had to be torn down. Such court rulings are relatively common.

The settlers in Elazar in Gush Etzion, in the southern West Bank, linked arms and chanted slogans as the military prepared to tear down a wood carpentry workshop in the settlement on Wednesday.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem, in the 1967 war. About 600,000 settlers currently live there. Most of the international community considers them to be either illegal or illegitimate.

