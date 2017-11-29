Far-right Trump retweets draw UK rebuke, but visit still on

FILE - This is a March 1, 2017 file photo of deputy leader of far-right group Britain First Jayda Fransen. British opposition politicians are demanding the government revoke an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump after he retweeted videos posted by Jayda Fransen deputy leader of extreme far-right group Britain First. On Wednesday Nov. 29, 2017m Trump retweeted three videos from the account of the group's deputy leader, Jayda Fransen, purporting to show violence by Muslims. PA File via AP Ben Stevens