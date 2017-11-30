Vietnam court upholds jail term for blogger; US protests

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, center, a prominent Vietnamese blogger, stands trial in south central province of Khanh Hoa, Vietnam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. A Vietnamese appeals court upheld a blogger's 10-year prison sentence for Facebook posts alleged to be anti-state propaganda, her lawyer said Thursday, in the second tough sentence imposed on dissidents in a week that drew a rebuke from the U.S government. Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh was convicted in June of spreading propaganda by distorting government policies and defaming the Communist regime. Vietnam News Agency via AP Tien Minh