World

Storms leave 4 dead in Sri Lanka, fishermen among 23 missing

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's government says storms with heavy rain and winds across the country have left at least four people dead and several fishermen are among 23 people missing.

The Disaster Management Center said Thursday up to 150 millimeters (6 inches) more rain could fall from a deep depression 200 kilometers (124 miles) off the coast of the capital, Colombo.

It says 13 of the people reported missing are fishermen in four boats. The navy has deployed a search team to find the missing fishermen.

Sri Lanka has faced natural calamities frequently in recent years. More than 200 people were killed in mudslides and floods during the monsoon rain last May.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video