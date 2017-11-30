World

China vows improvements after kindergarten abuse scandal

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 06:57 AM

BEIJING

A Chinese official has vowed to make improvements following a scandal involving abuse of kindergarten students.

Vice Education Minister Tian Junxue said Thursday that the case exposed mismanagement and a failure to implement proper policies. He said it also revealed a gap between parents' expectations and the services provided by private school operators.

Tian vowed better regulation, new legislation and stricter rules for qualifying teachers.

Chinese police said a teacher at a Beijing kindergarten pricked children with needles as punishment but an investigation found no evidence of sexual exploitation.

Chinese media reports about the alleged abuses at the Xintiandi kindergarten have drawn nationwide anger over potential lapses in supervision in the booming private preschool industry.

The school is run by Beijing-based RYB Education, which apologized on its website.

