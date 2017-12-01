Family members of officials trapped inside the agriculture institute wait outside, during a crackdown operation against militants, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pakistani police say gunmen have stormed a government complex in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing an unconfirmed number of people.
Family members of officials trapped inside the agriculture institute wait outside, during a crackdown operation against militants, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pakistani police say gunmen have stormed a government complex in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing an unconfirmed number of people. Muhammad Sajjad AP Photo
Family members of officials trapped inside the agriculture institute wait outside, during a crackdown operation against militants, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pakistani police say gunmen have stormed a government complex in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing an unconfirmed number of people. Muhammad Sajjad AP Photo

World

Gunmen attack agriculture institute in Pakistan, killing 9

By RIAZ KHAN Associated Press

December 01, 2017 03:32 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PESHAWAR, Pakistan

Islamist militants stormed a provincial government complex for agriculture research in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing nine students and wounding 35 others, police and rescue officials said.

Police and military troops killed five attackers during a firefight and while clearing the complex, they said.

The main Taliban militant group, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility.

Police chief Salahuddin Mahsud of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said attackers opened fire on the main gate of a provincial Agricultural Department complex, initially wounding two guards and two students.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mahsud said three attackers clad in women's burqas then reached the gate in a rickshaw and opened fire to clear their way to the building. The ensuing firefight left nine dead and dozens more injured.

TV footage showed bullets holes in building walls, blood stains and broken glass scattered on the floor.

A comparatively small number of students and others were present in the normally crowded complex at the time of the attack because Friday is a holiday, the day when Muslims celebrate the birthday of the prophet Muhammad.

The attack came over a week after a suicide bomber killed top police official Mohammad Ashraf Noor and his guard in the provincial capital.

Pervez Khattak, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, expressed grief over the nine lives lost.

"These terrorists have no religion as they attacked on a day which is very sacred and the nation was celebrating it," he said.

The police chief said police and military troops quickly cordoned the building, closed in and killed the gunmen who had holed up in a building in the complex. The complex includes offices, a teaching institute and a hostel.

Among the wounded were two soldiers, seven policemen, a reporter and a private guard in addition to the students. Some were in critical condition, authorities said.

Provincial health minister Shahram Khan confirmed the deaths of nine people and 35 wounded.

Mahsud said dozens of students and others were rescued during the operation. He said after eliminating the attackers, security troops were searching and clearing the buildings.

Security forces in the clearance operation seized an explosive vest, hand grenades and several assault rifles that the attackers had been carrying.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video