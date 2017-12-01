World

Spain's Supreme Court reviews jailing of Catalan separatists

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MADRID

A Spanish Supreme Court judge is reviewing jailing orders against two Catalan pro-independence activists and eight former members of the separatist regional cabinet ousted over a month ago.

A lower court provisionally jailed the 10 while magistrates probe their role in events that led to an independence declaration in late October.

The eight politicians face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement that can be punished with decades in prison. The two leaders of grassroots separatist groups are accused of sedition for their roles in September demonstrations in Barcelona.

The 10 requested the court appearance Friday to pledge lawful behavior and renounce unilateral independence efforts in the hope of being released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most of them are running in the Dec. 21 regional election Madrid called after seizing control of Catalonia.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video