Ex-US Marine gets life for murder and rape of Okinawa woman

FILE - In this May 20, 2016, file photo, police officers escort Kenneth Shinzato, center, an American working on a U.S. military base in Okinawa, out of Uruma Police Station in Uruma on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa to turn him over to the public prosecutor's office on suspicion of abandoning the body of a woman who disappeared in April 2016. A Japanese court has convicted a U.S. military contractor of murder and rape of a then 20-year-old woman on Okinawa, sentencing him to life in prison. The Naha district court on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 ruled that Kenneth Shinzato, a former Marine, was also convicted of abandoning the victim’s body. The woman was found in the forest in May, three weeks after she had disappeared while taking a walk. Kyodo News via AP, File Ryosuke Ozawa