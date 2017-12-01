FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits at his office after being released from a jail in Moscow, Russia. Medvedev said he has no intention of suing opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has criticized his alleged ill-gotten wealth, as it would only help him win more publicity.
FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits at his office after being released from a jail in Moscow, Russia. Medvedev said he has no intention of suing opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has criticized his alleged ill-gotten wealth, as it would only help him win more publicity. Navalny Campaign via AP, File Evgeny Feldman
FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits at his office after being released from a jail in Moscow, Russia. Medvedev said he has no intention of suing opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has criticized his alleged ill-gotten wealth, as it would only help him win more publicity. Navalny Campaign via AP, File Evgeny Feldman

World

Russia court sends Navalny's ally to jail for a month

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:28 AM

MOSCOW

A Russian court on Friday sentenced a close ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a month in jail for organizing an unauthorized rally.

The district court in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on Friday found Leonid Volkov guilty of breaking the law on public gatherings. Volkov is the chief of Navalny's presidential campaign, and his jailing is a heavy blow for Navalny who wants to run for president against Vladimir Putin in the March election.

Navalny and his allies have repeatedly served jail terms connected to rallies critical of the Russian government. Navalny himself spent 20 days in jail in October for organizing another rally.

Demonstrations called for by Navalny this year were some of the largest in years, rattling the Kremlin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Navalny tweeted on Friday that Volkov's jailing aims to jeopardize his campaign.

"Putin and the entire Kremlin are scared of our campaign and the support that we have," Navalny said. "It's important for them to paralyze our work."

The 41-year old anti-corruption crusader, who has been a persistent thorn in the Kremlin's side, has mounted a grassroots campaign unlike anything Russian politics has seen since the early 1990s. His campaign has resonated not only with opposition-leaning voters in big cities, but also with residents of smaller towns which have traditionally been Putin's turf.

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament is expected later this month to officially announce the start of the presidential campaign and call the date of the vote. Navalny has been convicted on two separate sets of charges that were largely viewed as politically motivated. One of the convictions bars him from running for president, but Navalny hopes that campaigning could get the authorities to overturn the ban.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video