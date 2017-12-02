Indian fishermen who were stranded in the Arabian Sea get down from an Indian Navy helicopter after they were rescued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala state, India, Friday, Dec.1, 2017. Dozens of fishermen were rescued from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi.
Indian fishermen who were stranded in the Arabian Sea get down from an Indian Navy helicopter after they were rescued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala state, India, Friday, Dec.1, 2017. Dozens of fishermen were rescued from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. AP Photo)
Indian fishermen who were stranded in the Arabian Sea get down from an Indian Navy helicopter after they were rescued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala state, India, Friday, Dec.1, 2017. Dozens of fishermen were rescued from the sea which is very rough under the influence of Cyclone Ockhi. AP Photo)

World

Strong cyclone kills at least 8 in southern India

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 03:41 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW DELHI

A strong cyclone over the southeast Arabian Sea has triggered heavy rains and strong winds, damaging hundreds of huts, power lines and trees in southern India and killing at least eight people, officials said Saturday.

More than 1,000 people have taken shelter in relief centers in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts in Tamil Nadu state, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department said heavy rains and strong winds lashed Lakshasweep, a group of 36 islands, on Saturday.

At least eight people have been killed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala states since Friday. Krishan Kumar, a relief agency spokesman, said the casualties were mainly caused by falling trees and power lines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cyclone is likely to intensify with gusts of up to 175 kilometers (110 miles) per hour and then weaken after recurving in the Arabian Sea, according to India's Meteorological Department.

Television images showed parts of Kanyakumari district flooded and without electricity, with severe damage to power lines. In Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts, strong winds uprooted more than 500 trees, snapped power lines and damaged settlements close to the sea.

More than 150 fishermen have been rescued so far in Kerala state and another 150 fishermen managed to return to the shores on their own, the New Delhi television News channel reported.

Rescue operations were underway, with the Indian navy, air force and coast guard searching for 14 fishermen unaccounted for in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam coastal area.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video