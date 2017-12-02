A woman and his son leave from their flooded home after heavy rainfall in the village of Hasan, about 25 kilometers
World

Albanians evacuated after riverbanks overflow, flood areas

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:09 AM

TIRANA, Albania

Authorities in Albania say that non-stop rain has caused riverbanks to burst in the south of the country, flooding many areas and prompting the evacuation of residents.

The Defense Ministry said Saturday that more than 100 families near the Vjosa River, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana, were evacuated overnight.

Officials say that 3,334 households are underwater, 3,016 hectares (7,500 acres) of agricultural land was flooded and 23,000 residents suffered power cuts until Friday evening.

At least one person has died in the last three days of heavy rainfall that has flooded many parts of Albania, temporarily paralyzing its ports and suspending flights from its only international airport.

Prime Minister Edi Rama says 6,400 emergency responders, police and soldiers are dealing with "a very critical situation."

