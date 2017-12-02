World

Islamic State attack kills at least 2 in eastern Afghanistan

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:50 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

At least two security forces were killed and 10 others, including both soldiers and civilians, were wounded in an attack by Islamic State group militants in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the two killed were intelligence service members and one was director of the Jalalabad intelligence department.

The attack began when a rocket was fired toward a private TV station in Jalalabad, and when security arrived at the scene a blast took place followed later by a third explosion, said Khogyani.

The wounded include five police, two members of the intelligence service and three civilians.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An Islamic State group affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack on a local TV and radio station in Jalalabad in a statement that was also posted on its Aamaq news agency website.

"Fighters of the Islamic State targeted with a rocket the building of Inekas radio station in Jalalabad city" the statement said.

Meanwhile, Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said at least three people were wounded after a sticky bomb went off in the Afghan capital Kabul. He said the explosive was planted on a container belonging to security forces.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.

In eastern Logar province, unknown gunmen shot and killed two people including a tribal elder, said Salim Saleh, spokesman for the provincial governor. The attack took place Friday evening in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar, he said.

He said both ware targeted as they exited a mosque and the attackers were able to flee.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video