World

Clashes in Yemen escalate as rebel alliance unravels

By AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press

December 03, 2017 04:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SANAA, Yemen

Clashes in Yemen's capital are escalating as Shiite rebels known as Houthis face off with fighters loyal to the country's former president in the fifth straight day of street fighting.

Meanwhile, Yemen's internationally recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, who is in Saudi Arabia in self-imposed exile, appeared to extend an offer of reconciliation to his predecessor, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

As clashes continued in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, Saleh's supporters tore down posters of the Houthis' leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, on Sunday. There was no word on casualties on either side.

In a statement from Riydah, Hadi said his side, backed by a Saudi-led coalition waging war on the rebels, will support "any party confronting Houthi terrorist gangs."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He didn't specifically name former-ally-turned-adversary Saleh.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video