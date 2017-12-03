World

Afghan official: Suicide bomber on motorbike kills 6 people

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:15 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle struck Sunday outside a soccer stadium in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least six people and wounding 13, an Afghan official said.

Among those killed in the attack in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, were a woman and a small child, according to Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Khogyani said the attack took place shortly after a pro-government rally ended at the soccer stadium. The rally had been packed with supporters of the government of President Ashraf Ghani.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar province.

On Saturday, two intelligence service members, including the director of the Jalalabad intelligence department were killed, and 10 others, including both soldiers and civilians were wounded in multiple bomb attacks by Islamic State militants in Jalalabad.

A local affiliate of the Islamic State group is seeking to expand its footprint in Afghanistan.

