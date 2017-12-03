World

6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 08:01 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

QUITO, Ecuador

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck off the coast of Ecuador in the same area where a deadly tremor left hundreds dead last year.

President Lenin Moreno said there were no immediate reports of victims or major damages from the quake, which struck shortly after 6 a.m. (1100 GMT) and was felt in 12 provinces across the country..

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, with a depth of 25 kilometers, was centered around the town of San Vicente.

More than 600 people were killed and thousands more injured when a 7.8 magnitude quake struck along Ecuador*s Pacific coast in April 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities said that there wasn't a risk of a tsunami and appealed for calm.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video