Firefighters are busy after a fire broke out in a multi-story building in Saarbruecken, western Germany, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Authorities say at least four people have been killed and 23 injured in the fire.
World

Germany: police detain resident after building fire kills 4

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 02:32 AM

BERLIN

Police have detained a woman on suspicion of arson after a fire at an apartment block in a western German city killed four people.

Police said Monday the 37-year-old was a resident of the building. The fire in the five-story building in Saarbruecken on Sunday killed four and injured at least 23. Ten people were hospitalized.

A 42-year man was severely injured when he jumped off the roof of the burning building.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene to rescue residents from their apartments.

The fire apparently broke out on the first or second floor of the building and then quickly made its way up to higher floors.

The German news agency dpa reports that residents are mostly people living on public assistance.

