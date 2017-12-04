4 Catalans kept in Spanish jail; 6 others freed on bail

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, the sacked Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras arrives at the National Court for questioning by a National Court judge investigating possible rebellion charges, in Madrid, Spain. A Spanish judge has ordered the release of six Catalan politicians on Monday Dec. 4, 2017, but upheld the jailing of two separatist activists and two other prominent members of the regional government including ousted Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras jailed over a month ago amid an unprecedented independence bid. Paul White, File AP Photo