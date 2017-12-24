World

France mobilizes 100,000 security personnel for the holidays

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PARIS

France's government is deploying nearly 100,000 police and soldiers for the holiday season as fears of extremist attacks remain high.

The additional security will focus on Christmas markets, shopping centers, religious buildings, public transport and tourist sites.

Citing "the context of a still-elevated terrorist threat," the Interior Ministry said in a statement that 97,000 security force personnel are mobilized for protection Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the Christmas security, the ministry said extra policing was ordered around religious sites during Hanukkah earlier this month, and for Orthodox Christmas in January, "to allow the celebration of these festivities in good conditions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A new anti-terrorism law championed by President Emmanuel Macron's government enshrines extra police powers as a result of multiple Islamic extremist attacks that killed more than 200 people in 2015-2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video