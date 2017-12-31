Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, seen through a Christmas tree, talks to journalists during a news conference following to the last Cabinet meeting of the year at the Moncloa palace in Madrid, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Rajoy said he intends calling the first session for the new parliament of Spain's restive region of Catalonia on Jan. 17.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, seen through a Christmas tree, talks to journalists during a news conference following to the last Cabinet meeting of the year at the Moncloa palace in Madrid, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Rajoy said he intends calling the first session for the new parliament of Spain's restive region of Catalonia on Jan. 17. Francisco Seco AP Photo
World

Fugitive Catalan leader asks Spain to restore his government

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 02:46 AM

MADRID

Catalonia's fugitive former president has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his "legitimate government."

Carles Puigdemont said via social media channels from Brussels on Saturday that Spain should "recognize the election results of Dec. 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate government of Catalonia."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy deposed Puigdemont and his cabinet after Catalonia's regional parliament voted in favor of a declaration of independence from the rest of the country in October.

But pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid a judicial investigation into suspicions of rebellion by him and his government. He did not say Saturday if he plans to return to Spain, where an arrest warrants awaits him.

Rajoy said on Friday that he plans to convene Catalonia's newly elected parliament on Jan. 17.

In-house rules of Catalonia's parliament require that a candidate to form a government be present.

