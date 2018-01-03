French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, center, flanked with French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, left, and French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, right, walk with government members toward the Elysee Palace to attend the first cabinet meeting of the year, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, center, flanked with French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, left, and French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, right, walk with government members toward the Elysee Palace to attend the first cabinet meeting of the year, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Francois Mori, pool AP Photo

World

French PM wants justice for police attack caught on video

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:31 AM

PARIS

France's prime minister is pushing for the perpetrators of a New Year's Eve attack on two police officers — captured in a video that went viral on social media — to be punished with "great judicial severity."

Edouard Philippe made the comments Wednesday on France 2 television after the assault in Champigny-sur-Marne brought nationwide attention.

The attackers have not yet been identified and authorities have launched an inquiry.

Dozens of angry police officers have taken part in demonstrations in several cities across France since the attack, demanding justice for the targeted officers and greater protection from the government.

In October 2016, a Molotov cocktail attack on police officers also triggered widespread protests.

