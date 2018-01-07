Swedish police search the area outside Varby Gard metro station, in Stockholm, near to where two people were injured by some kind of explosion, Sunday Jan. 7, 2018. An unidentified explosive device is reported to have detonated Sunday, injuring at least two people.
Swedish police search the area outside Varby Gard metro station, in Stockholm, near to where two people were injured by some kind of explosion, Sunday Jan. 7, 2018. An unidentified explosive device is reported to have detonated Sunday, injuring at least two people. TT via AP Henrik Montgomery
World

2 people injured in explosion outside Stockholm subway

By JARI TANNER Associated Press

January 07, 2018 08:54 AM

HELSINKI

A man and a woman were injured near a Stockholm subway station Sunday after the man picked up an unidentified object from the ground that detonated in his hand, Swedish police said.

The incident took place just outside the Varby Gard subway station in Huddinge — a residential district that is part of greater Stockholm — about 11 a.m., said Stockholm region police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson.

"The man was seriously hurt injured after he picked up something from the ground and this device exploded," Olsson said, adding that experts were examining the object.

The Swedish tabloids Aftonbladet and Expressen claimed the device may have been a hand grenade but Olsson dismissed that as speculation.

The man, in his 60s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries while the woman, in her mid-40s, received "minor wounds" to face and both legs, Olsson said.

Police initially were investigating the incident as an attempted murder, but later said there is no reason to believe that the couple was targeted. Olsson said nothing has indicated that terrorism was involved.

Olsson said police were scanning and sweeping through the area the subway station to make sure no additional explosive devices were around.

