World

Mexico's domestic security chief steps down after 5 years

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 08:19 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MEXICO CITY

The man in charge of Mexico's domestic security the past five years stepped down Wednesday.

Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said he wants to pursue other political responsibilities and he is widely expected to run for the Senate as a candidate for the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party in July's elections.

President Enrique Pena Nieto named Labor Secretary Alfonso Navarrete to replace Osorio Chong as head of the Interior Ministry. Roberto Campa, who had served as deputy secretary for human rights in the Interior Ministry, was named as the new labor chief.

Pena Nieto also named a new leader for the social development ministry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Osorio Chong struggled to control Mexico's violence as splintered drug cartels unleashed violent territorial battles. He travelled frequently to hotspots to reassure local officials of the federal government's commitment and urge them to do more.

Last year was on pace to have more killings than Mexico has seen in at least 20 years. December homicide numbers are expected to be released soon.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video