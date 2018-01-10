Mexico's domestic security chief steps down after 5 years

The man in charge of Mexico's domestic security the past five years stepped down Wednesday.
Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said he wants to pursue other political responsibilities and he is widely expected to run for the Senate as a candidate for the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party in July's elections.
President Enrique Pena Nieto named Labor Secretary Alfonso Navarrete to replace Osorio Chong as head of the Interior Ministry. Roberto Campa, who had served as deputy secretary for human rights in the Interior Ministry, was named as the new labor chief.
Pena Nieto also named a new leader for the social development ministry.
Never miss a local story.
Osorio Chong struggled to control Mexico's violence as splintered drug cartels unleashed violent territorial battles. He travelled frequently to hotspots to reassure local officials of the federal government's commitment and urge them to do more.
Last year was on pace to have more killings than Mexico has seen in at least 20 years. December homicide numbers are expected to be released soon.
Comments