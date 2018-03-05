The Latest: ICRC: Syria aid convoy 'positive' but not enough

This photo release by the International Committee of The Red Cross, shows a convoy of the Red Cross vehicles headed to eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Monday, March. 5, 2018. Desperate for food and basic medicines, many of the besieged and bombarded Syrian civilians in Damascus' eastern suburbs of Ghouta awaited Monday for a 46-truck convoy organized by the United Nations and key aid agencies to enter the rebel-held enclave.

International Committee of The Red Cross via AP)