Japan govt altered documents in scandal linked to Abe's wife

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, and his wife Akie Abe take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Antakalnis Memorial Cemetery in Vilnius, Lithuania. Japan's Finance Ministry acknowledged doctoring documents on Monday, March 12, 2018 in a widening scandal linked to first lady Akie that has rattled his government. The doctored documents related to the 2016 sale of state land to a school operator in Osaka at one-seventh of its appraised price with the alleged involvement of Akie Abe, who supported the school's ultra-nationalistic education policy. Liusjenas Kulbis, File AP Photo