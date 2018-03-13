The Latest: UN Mideast envoy condemns attack on Pals PM

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, center, waves to journalists as he arrives to head a Cabinet meeting, in Gaza City. On Tuesday March 13, 2018 an explosion struck the convoy of the Hamdallah during a rare visit to Gaza, in what his Fatah party called an assassination attempt it blamed on Gaza militants. Hamdallah was unharmed and went on to inaugurate a long-awaited sewage plant project in the northern part of the strip. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo