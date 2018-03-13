Iraqi PM reopens Kurdish airports to international flights

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017 file photo, a Kurdish flag hangs in the Irbil International Airport, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, that he is reopening airports in Iraq's Kurdish region to international flights after federal authority was restored at the hubs. The announcement comes some six months after the airports were initially shut to international flights following a controversial referendum vote in northern Ira's self-ruled Kurdish region on independence from Baghdad. Khalid Mohammed, File AP Photo