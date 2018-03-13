St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating Irish roots, honoring the legacy of the 5th Century Irish saint and partaking in a little celebratory drinking and partying.
St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating Irish roots, honoring the legacy of the 5th Century Irish saint and partaking in a little celebratory drinking and partying. Peter Morrison AP
St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating Irish roots, honoring the legacy of the 5th Century Irish saint and partaking in a little celebratory drinking and partying. Peter Morrison AP

World

Quit calling Saint Patrick a girl, Irish Twitter users scold rest of the world

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 13, 2018 03:38 PM

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating Irish roots, honoring the legacy of the 5th Century Irish saint and partaking in the holiday’s traditional bonus of, well, partaking in a little excess celebratory drinking and partying.

But as March 17 swings around, Irish Twitter users are coming together to point out one little mistake the non-Irish seem to keep making: If you’re going to shorten it, it’s got to be “Saint Paddy’s Day” - not “Saint Patty’s Day.”

There’s actually a whole website based purely on explaining what exactly is so very, very wrong with spelling it as “Patty” instead of “Paddy.”

“Paddy is derived from the Irish, Pádraig,” the site’s owner Marcus Campbell wrote. “Patty is the diminutive of Patricia, or a burger, and just not something you call a fella.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saint Patrick was indeed not a woman nor a hamburger.

He’s credited with bringing the Christian faith to Ireland after being sold off into slavery from Britain, according to Britannica.

His story has inspired several legends, perhaps most notably one that says he drove all the snakes out of Ireland and into the sea.

So if “Saint Patty’s” is out, is there anything else that’s OK? Sure.

St. Pat’s day is fine. So is St. Paddy’s, and of course St. Patrick’s. But Patty?

“There isn’t a sinner in Ireland that would refer to a Patrick as ‘Patty.’ It’s as simple as that,” the website concludes.

Irish (and other) Twitter users have taken up the cause, scolding others for their misguided attempts at spelling the holiday.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 129

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Pause
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 64

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

Terror in Brussels 155

Terror in Brussels

5-year-old child dropped off at wrong location in Rock Hill 41

5-year-old child dropped off at wrong location in Rock Hill

Cross-town baseball rivalry 'betters the brand' ahead of region play in York Co. 98

Cross-town baseball rivalry 'betters the brand' ahead of region play in York Co.

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why. 66

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.

Rock Hill man who was shot by police after pointing gun at officers sentenced to probation 110

Rock Hill man who was shot by police after pointing gun at officers sentenced to probation

Mental cleansing 1,600 feet above sea level; Indian Land state champs prep for 2018 98

Mental cleansing 1,600 feet above sea level; Indian Land state champs prep for 2018

Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you. 7

Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

View More Video