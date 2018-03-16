Skiers violently flung into the air when ski lift suddenly breaks down, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 129 Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash Pause 64 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 155 Terror in Brussels 51 York County sheriff, prosecutor speak after hearing for police shooting suspect 114 Highlights from Fort Mill-Nation Ford boys’ lacrosse rivalry match March 15, 2018 144 'Kids are in the darkness': Clover mother discusses mental health awareness needs 66 In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness 117 Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this' 114 Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video captured shows skiers being launched from a malfunctioning ski-lift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia. Newsflare via AP

Video captured shows skiers being launched from a malfunctioning ski-lift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia. Newsflare via AP