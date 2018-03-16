More Videos

Video captured shows skiers being launched from a malfunctioning ski-lift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia. Newsflare via AP
World

Skiers violently flung into the air when ski lift suddenly breaks down, video shows

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 16, 2018 01:10 PM

A sudden malfunction of a ski lift at the Gudauri resort in the country of Georgia launched passengers into the air as their chairs crashed into a growing pile at the bottom of the lift.

The chaotic scene was captured on video by several attendees at the resort. The videos show the ski lift chairs rapidly traveling backward down the slope. Passengers who don’t jump off before the bottom are seen launched into the air as the chairs whip around the bottom of the lift.

The ski resort is in the Great Caucuses Mountain Range in the northern portion of the state, according to Newsweek.

The state-owned Mountain Resorts Development Company told CNN preliminary reports showed at least 10 people injured after “chairs crashed into each other with riders suspended in the air, causing health injury of medium gravity.” The resort posted a statement on their Facebook page assuring that medical expenses for riders would be paid and gave the number of injured as 12.

The Telegraph reported that Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs dispatched emergency workers to transport the injured to the hospital, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“Our employees are already on their way to Gudauri,” a spokesperson for the Austrian-based ski-lift manufacturer told The Telegraph. “At the moment we have no detailed information.”

