Japan PM's approval ratings dive over land sale scandal

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scratches his eyelid during a meeting of the upper house budget committee at the parliament in Tokyo, Monday, March 19, 2018. Support ratings for Abe have plunged amid a widening school land sale scandal linked to his wife, possibly risking chances for his third term in party leadership. Abe’s Cabinet has come under fire especially after Finance Ministry officials acknowledged tampered land deal documents, including deleting references to First Lady Akie Abe. Koji Sasahara AP Photo