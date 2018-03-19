FILE - In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, police work at the scene outside a house in New Malden, south west London, which has been sealed-off after Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov was found dead. British police say on Friday, March 16, 2018 they are treating the death of London-based Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov as a homicide, after a post-mortem revealed he died from compression to the neck. Glushkov was an associate of Boris Berezovsky, a Russian oligarch and Kremlin critic who died under disputed circumstances in 2013.
UK police: No forced entry in Russian businessman death

March 19, 2018 09:26 AM

British police say no sign of forced entry has been found at the home where a London-based Russian businessman died from a neck compression.

Metropolitan Police Commander Clarke Jarrett said Monday the forensic investigation into the death of businessman Nikolai Glushkov is continuing. Glushkov, 68, was found dead at his south London home on March 12.

The 68-year-old Glushkov was an associate of Boris Berezovsky, a Kremlin critic who died under disputed circumstances in 2013.

Police have said they do not see a link between the Glushkov case and the recent poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

