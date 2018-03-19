The Latest: Bermuda police confirm found body of US student

Parents John and Lisa Dombroski, center, stand with their sons John, left, and Kevin, right, during a press conference regarding their missing son and brother Mark, at the Hamilton Police Station in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018. Mark Dombroski, 19, a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, disappeared early Sunday after a night of socializing at the end of an international rugby tournament. The Royal Gazette via AP Blaire Simmons