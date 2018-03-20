Enigmatic Dead Sea Scroll makes rare show in Jerusalem

A fragile fragment of an enigmatic Dead Sea Scroll is on public display at the Israel Museum for the first time since its discovery 70 years ago, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, March. 20, 2018. The Genesis Apocryphon, the sole copy of an ancient Jewish text elaborating on stories from the first book of the Bible, dates to the 1st century BCE and was among the first seven scrolls found in the Judean Desert in 1947. Oded Balilty AP Photo