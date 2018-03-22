Romanian court says dead man can get driving license back

In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 photograph Constantin Reliu speaks to media, outside a courtroom, in Vaslui, northern Romania. A Romanian court has rejected a man's claim that he's alive, after he was officially registered as deceased, according to a court spokeswoman who said that the 63-year-old man has lost his case because he appealed too late. I am a living ghost,” he said venting his frustration against local authorities and his wife who he says unlawfully took ownership of a property after he was declared dead. Adevarul via AP Simona Voicu