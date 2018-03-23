Italy opens parliament, but no deal in sight on forming govt

A mural shows 5-Star Movement's Luigi di Maio, left, and The League's leader Matteo Salvini kissing, on the same day that new members of Parliament were gathering in the two chambers to vote for the chamber presidents, in Rome, Friday, March 23, 2018. Salvini's anti-migrant League was the largest vote-getter in a center-right coalition that captured 37 percent of the votes in the March 4 elections and the 5-Stars, with 32 percent, emerged as Italy's biggest single party but neither force has enough seats in Parliament to govern alone. Andrew Medichini AP Photo