Peru takes ex-president's passport amid corruption probe

In this photo provided by Peru's presidential press office, Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski waves to government workers and supporters outside the House of Pizarro government palace and presidential residence one day after offering his resignation in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Kuczynski announced his decision to resign in a nationally televised address, accusing opponents of plotting his overthrow for months and making it impossible to govern. Lawmakers are slated to debate whether or not to accept his resignation on Thursday. Peruvian presidential press office via AP)