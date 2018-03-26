Reminders of centuries past emerge along Mexico City streets

In this March 5, 2018 photo, a reminder of the original street name for Motolinia Street reads in Spanish: "Holy Spirit Street" with the date 1869 - 1928, hangs in downtown Mexico City. As the streets of Mexico's capital near their 500th birthday, two Mexican writers are trying to peel back the layers of change that have hidden their colorful history by placing plaques to give passers-by some description of famous past resident, notable events or the original street name. Bernandino Hernandez AP Photo