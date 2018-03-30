Long-maligned Mary Magdalene now seen as stalwart disciple

In this Tuesday, March 27, 2018 photo, a sculpture of Mary Magdalene and Jesus on display at the Magdala center, on the Sea of Galilee in Migdal, Pope Francis took the biggest step yet to rehabilitate Mary Magdalene's image by declaring a major feast day in her honor, June 22. His 2016 decree put the woman who first proclaimed Jesus' resurrection on par with the liturgical celebrations of the male apostles."By doing this, he established the absolute equality of Mary Magdalene to the apostles, something that has never been done before and is also a point of no return" for women in the church, said Lucetta Scarrafia, editor of the Vatican-published "Women Church World" monthly magazine. Ariel Schalit AP Photo