Taiwan suspect in US school attack plot had 'unusual ideas'

This undated photo provided by the Upper Darby Police Department in Upper Darby, Pa., shows An Tso Sun, a Taiwanese exchange student charged with making terroristic threats after he was arrested for threatening a shooting at his high school, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, Pa. Police said Wednesday, March 28, 2018, that Sun had researched how to buy weapons, and that a military-style ballistic vest, ammunition clip pouches, a high-powered crossbow and live ammunition were found in his bedroom in Lansdowne, Pa. Sun is in custody in Delaware County Prison in Thornton, Pa., in lieu of $100,000 bail. Upper Darby Police Department via AP)