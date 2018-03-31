Blast that killed US, UK troops shook alley in Syrian town

Syrian residents gather next of damaged shops, at the scene where an explosion on Thursday hit a U.S.-led coalition vehicles, killing an American and a Briton soldier, in Manbij town, north Syria, Saturday, March 31, 2018. The explosion on Thursday was the first to hit members of the U.S.-led coalition who have deployed to Manbij months after the town was liberated from Islamic State militants in 2016. An improvised explosive device went off during an operation against a known member of the Islamic State group in this mixed Arab and Kurdish town, the U.S-led Coalition said in a statement Saturday. Hussein Malla AP Photo