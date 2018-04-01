He ‘hated Latinos’ like ‘Hitler hated Jews.’ Now, he pours his heart into helping them.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Police at French supermarket amid reports of hostage situation Pause Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 155 Terror in Brussels In match-up of top teams, Nation Ford boys shutout Chapin The music was too loud: How this Indian Land family's autism discovery journey began Ron Rivera: Carolina Panthers are trending in the right direction. Motorhome fire on I95 in Colleton County killed one person, caught woods on fire Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill-South Pointe track and field meet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kent Johnson, owner of Rarity Rugs, has turned his hobby-obsession of fine rugs into something that benefits others. It's what gets him up every morning, looking forward to helping someone. What gets you up in the morning? Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

