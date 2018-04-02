Anger in India as lowest caste protests Supreme Court order

India’s lower caste Dalits hold bow and arrows and shout slogans during a nationwide strike in Ahmadabad, India, Monday, April 2, 2018. Violence has erupted in several parts of north and central India as thousands of dalits, members of Hinduism's lowest caste, protest an order from the country's top court that they say dilutes legal safeguards put in place for their marginalized community. Ajit Solanki AP Photo