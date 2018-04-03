A police car stands in front of the entrance of the prison in Neumuenster, northern Germany, Monday, April 2, 2018. Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany on Sunday, March 25 on a European arrest warrant and is jailed in Neumuenster. German authorities are considering Spain's request to extradite him. Spanish authorities accuse Puigdemont, 55, of rebellion and misuse of public funds in organizing an unauthorized referendum on independence for Catalonia.
World

German prosecutors ask court to extradite ex-Catalan leader

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 04:30 AM

BERLIN

German prosecutors have asked a court to permit the extradition of former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain.

Prosecutors in the northern town of Schleswig said Tuesday they have submitted a request to the regional court following "intensive examination" of the European arrest warrant issued by Spain.

Puigdemont has been detained in Germany since March 25. Spain accuses the 55-year-old of rebellion in organizing an unauthorized referendum.

The Schleswig court is likely to take several days to decide whether to extradite Puigdemont.

His lawyers have urged the German government to intervene in the case, citing the "political dimension."

