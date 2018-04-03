German prosecutors ask court to extradite ex-Catalan leader

A police car stands in front of the entrance of the prison in Neumuenster, northern Germany, Monday, April 2, 2018. Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was detained in Germany on Sunday, March 25 on a European arrest warrant and is jailed in Neumuenster. German authorities are considering Spain's request to extradite him. Spanish authorities accuse Puigdemont, 55, of rebellion and misuse of public funds in organizing an unauthorized referendum on independence for Catalonia. dpa via AP Frank Molter