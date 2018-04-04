Israel's African migrants in limbo after Netanyahu reversal

In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo, Eritrean Halofom Sulta sits under a banner "South Tel Aviv against deportation" after speaking to the Associated Press in southern Tel Aviv, Israel. Sultan has gone from incarceration in his native Eritrea to incarceration in Israel, where he is seeking asylum from the oppressive regime in the horn of Africa country. So when Israel's prime minister announced a deal with the U.N. to resettle thousands of African migrants, he felt hopeful. "There was a little light," he said. But hours later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backtracked, canceling the deal and casting Sultan's fate, and those of thousands of other migrants, once again into uncertainty. Ariel Schalit AP Photo