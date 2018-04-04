The Latest: Russia says Syria evacuation to end within days

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian government forces overseeing the evacuation of Army of Islam fighters and their families in buses, from the besieged town of Douma, just east of Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 2, 2018. The most powerful Syrian rebel faction on the fringes of Damascus began abandoning its stronghold in the once rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta on Monday, opening the way for government forces to secure full control of the area, after seven years of revolt. SANA via AP)