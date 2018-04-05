Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, left, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the opening ceremony of the expert level of the international conference on Iraqi economic development in Tokyo, Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, left, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the opening ceremony of the expert level of the international conference on Iraqi economic development in Tokyo, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo

Iraq leader in Japan for talks on peace, reconstruction

The Associated Press

April 05, 2018 04:33 AM

TOKYO

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is seeking international support to restore peace and prosperity in his country, torn by extremism.

Al-Abadi co-hosted a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss ways to improve public safety in the Middle Eastern country.

Abe is expected to announce a 35 billion yen ($330 million) loan for irrigation projects in Iraq during talks with al-Abadi later Thursday.

Japanese officials said the conference was aimed at helping Iraq reconstruct by establishing a system to eliminate weapons held by many civilians. The goal is to create jobs, provide vocational training and motivate people to return to their ordinary lives.

Officials from 30 countries and international organizations attended the conference.

