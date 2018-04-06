Scandal-hit Malaysia PM to dissolve Parliament before polls

The flags of Malaysia's ruling party National Front coalition flutter in front of Prime Minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Friday, April 6, 2018. Malaysia's Prime Minister dissolved Parliament on Friday, paving the way for general elections expected to be held next month. Malaysian authorities have ordered former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's political party to temporarily disband in a blow to the opposition ahead of an expected general election. The Registrar of Societies' asked the party Thursday, April 5, 2018, to submit more documents to meet requirements within a month or be permanently deregistered. Elections are due by August but Prime Minister Najib Razak is widely expected to dissolve Parliament on Friday, April 6, to pave the way for a vote next month. Vincent Thian AP Photo