Migrant caravan winds up, Mexico calls in US ambassador

Central American migrants traveling with the annual "Stations of the Cross" caravan wait in line to receive food at the sports club where they have been camping out in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Migrants in a caravan that drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump began packing up their meager possessions and boarding buses to the Mexican capital and the nearby city of Puebla on Thursday. Felix Marquez AP Photo