In this April 11, 2018, photo, police officers inspect cars at a checkpoint in Onomichi, Hiroshima prefecture. Japanese police have deployed hundreds of policemen in pursuit of a jail breaker who landed on a tiny island near Hiroshima with abundant hideouts, some 1,000 vacant homes left behind as the island population aged and shrunk. The 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao has been at large since Sunday, April 8 when he fled from a prison in Ehime prefecture where he was serving his term for his convicted theft. Kyodo News via AP Shingo Nishizume

Hundreds of Japanese police on manhunt for escaped thief

The Associated Press

April 12, 2018 05:53 AM

TOKYO

Hundreds of Japanese police are in pursuit of a convicted thief who escaped from a prison and landed on a tiny island with abundant hideouts — some 1,000 homes made vacant by an aging and shrinking population.

The 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao has been at large since Sunday when he fled from prison in Ehime prefecture while serving 5 ½ years for theft.

Police suspect he drove a stolen car and crossed a bridge to the nearby island of Mukaishima, near Hiroshima, which has a population of about 16,000.

TV footage shows police visiting every home and searching empty houses and huts. Vehicles are stopped at checkpoints, causing a rare traffic jam on the usually quiet island.

Several cases of thefts have been reported to police since the jailbreak.

