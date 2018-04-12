Hundreds of Japanese police on manhunt for escaped thief

In this April 11, 2018, photo, police officers inspect cars at a checkpoint in Onomichi, Hiroshima prefecture. Japanese police have deployed hundreds of policemen in pursuit of a jail breaker who landed on a tiny island near Hiroshima with abundant hideouts, some 1,000 vacant homes left behind as the island population aged and shrunk. The 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao has been at large since Sunday, April 8 when he fled from a prison in Ehime prefecture where he was serving his term for his convicted theft. Kyodo News via AP Shingo Nishizume