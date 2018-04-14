The Latest: Canada's Trudeau endorses Syria strike

The Latest on the Summit of the Americas meeting in Peru (all times local):
10:15 a.m.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has endorsed the U.S.-led military strike against Syria's government.
He says "Canada stands with our friends in this necessary response and we condemn in strongest possible terms" the use of chemical weapons in Syria.
He made the comments Saturday at the Summit of Americas taking place in Lima, Peru.
Trudeau said that Canada will work with others to investigate the use of chemical weapons on Syrian civilians and that "those responsible must be brought to justice."
